Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
113.1K/65.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
5.21
EPS
0
Shares
107.7M
Outstanding
Nascent Biotech Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and delivery of human antibodies and cytokine responses to the treatment of cancer. The company's products include Pritumumab, CLNH5, and MultiPharm. It is actively engaged in the development of Pritumumab which would be used for the treatment of brain cancer and pancreatic cancer. They are also exploring the use of Pritumumab against other viruses.

Nascent Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nascent Biotech (NBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nascent Biotech (OTCQB: NBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nascent Biotech's (NBIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nascent Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Nascent Biotech (NBIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nascent Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Nascent Biotech (NBIO)?

A

The stock price for Nascent Biotech (OTCQB: NBIO) is $0.049 last updated Today at 3:29:24 PM.

Q

Does Nascent Biotech (NBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nascent Biotech.

Q

When is Nascent Biotech (OTCQB:NBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Nascent Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nascent Biotech (NBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nascent Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Nascent Biotech (NBIO) operate in?

A

Nascent Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.