Nascent Biotech Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and delivery of human antibodies and cytokine responses to the treatment of cancer. The company's products include Pritumumab, CLNH5, and MultiPharm. It is actively engaged in the development of Pritumumab which would be used for the treatment of brain cancer and pancreatic cancer. They are also exploring the use of Pritumumab against other viruses.