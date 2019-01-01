QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (NAVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (OTCEM: NAVVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC's (NAVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC.

Q

What is the target price for NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (NAVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC

Q

Current Stock Price for NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (NAVVF)?

A

The stock price for NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (OTCEM: NAVVF) is $1.67 last updated Fri May 14 2021 16:11:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (NAVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC.

Q

When is NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (OTCEM:NAVVF) reporting earnings?

A

NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (NAVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC.

Q

What sector and industry does NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC (NAVVF) operate in?

A

NAVF PLC by NAVF PLC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.