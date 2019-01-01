QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.39 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/10.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
20.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nevgold Corp is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash Projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in Southeast British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nevgold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevgold (NAUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevgold (OTCQB: NAUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevgold's (NAUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevgold.

Q

What is the target price for Nevgold (NAUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevgold

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevgold (NAUFF)?

A

The stock price for Nevgold (OTCQB: NAUFF) is $0.409 last updated Today at 5:22:56 PM.

Q

Does Nevgold (NAUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevgold.

Q

When is Nevgold (OTCQB:NAUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevgold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevgold (NAUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevgold.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevgold (NAUFF) operate in?

A

Nevgold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.