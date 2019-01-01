Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd is a transportation company domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into six segments: traffic, transport, real estate, leisure and services, aviation services and distribution. Traffic, which contributes the most significant portion of revenue, operates railways, buses, and taxis. The transport segment operates trucking and maritime transport operations. The real estate segment develops and leases real estate. Leisure and services operate hotels, restaurants, and other tourist facilities. The distribution segment operates department stores.