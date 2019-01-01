QQQ
Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd is a transportation company domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into six segments: traffic, transport, real estate, leisure and services, aviation services and distribution. Traffic, which contributes the most significant portion of revenue, operates railways, buses, and taxis. The transport segment operates trucking and maritime transport operations. The real estate segment develops and leases real estate. Leisure and services operate hotels, restaurants, and other tourist facilities. The distribution segment operates department stores.

Nagoya Railroad Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nagoya Railroad Co (NARRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nagoya Railroad Co (OTCPK: NARRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nagoya Railroad Co's (NARRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nagoya Railroad Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nagoya Railroad Co (NARRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nagoya Railroad Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Nagoya Railroad Co (NARRF)?

A

The stock price for Nagoya Railroad Co (OTCPK: NARRF) is $15.7 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 18:20:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nagoya Railroad Co (NARRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nagoya Railroad Co.

Q

When is Nagoya Railroad Co (OTCPK:NARRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nagoya Railroad Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nagoya Railroad Co (NARRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nagoya Railroad Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nagoya Railroad Co (NARRF) operate in?

A

Nagoya Railroad Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.