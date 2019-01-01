NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock (NASDAQ:NAMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Credit Suisse
- SVB Leerink
- William Blair
- Jefferies
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months
Analyst Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma
What is the target price for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS)?
The latest price target for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ: NAMS) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 6, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting NAMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.54% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS)?
The latest analyst rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ: NAMS) was provided by Credit Suisse, and NewAmsterdam Pharma initiated their outperform rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NewAmsterdam Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma was filed on January 6, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 6, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) is trading at is $13.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
