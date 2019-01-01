ñol


NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV
(NASDAQ:NAMS)
$13.00
0.13[1.01%]
Last update: 1:38PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Day Range12.500 - 13.00052 Wk Range7.520 - 32.880Open / Close12.970 / -Float / Outstanding- / 81.560M
Vol / Avg.115.869K / 55.732KMkt Cap1.060BP/E29.33050d Avg. Price11.200
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.411

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock (NASDAQ:NAMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$21.00

Lowest Price Target1

$19.00

Consensus Price Target1

$16.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
40000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Credit Suisse
  • SVB Leerink
  • William Blair
  • Jefferies

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS)?

A

The latest price target for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ: NAMS) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 6, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting NAMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.54% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS)?

A

The latest analyst rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ: NAMS) was provided by Credit Suisse, and NewAmsterdam Pharma initiated their outperform rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NewAmsterdam Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma was filed on January 6, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 6, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) is trading at is $13.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved