There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA: MUNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund's (MUNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA: MUNI) is $54.699 last updated Today at 5:48:23 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA:MUNI) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) operate in?

A

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.