Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Muliang Viagoo Technology Inc is in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers and bio-organic fertilizers for use in the agricultural industry in PRC. The company has fertilizer plant in Weiha City. It operates in three business segments namely Fertilizer, Agricultural products (food) sales and Logistics.

Muliang Viagoo Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Muliang Viagoo Technology (MULG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Muliang Viagoo Technology (OTCPK: MULG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Muliang Viagoo Technology's (MULG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Muliang Viagoo Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Muliang Viagoo Technology (MULG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Muliang Viagoo Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Muliang Viagoo Technology (MULG)?

A

The stock price for Muliang Viagoo Technology (OTCPK: MULG) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Muliang Viagoo Technology (MULG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Muliang Viagoo Technology.

Q

When is Muliang Viagoo Technology (OTCPK:MULG) reporting earnings?

A

Muliang Viagoo Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Muliang Viagoo Technology (MULG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Muliang Viagoo Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Muliang Viagoo Technology (MULG) operate in?

A

Muliang Viagoo Technology is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.