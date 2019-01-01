QQQ
MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company's operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

MTY Food Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MTY Food Gr (MTYFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MTY Food Gr (OTCPK: MTYFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MTY Food Gr's (MTYFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MTY Food Gr.

Q

What is the target price for MTY Food Gr (MTYFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MTY Food Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for MTY Food Gr (MTYFF)?

A

The stock price for MTY Food Gr (OTCPK: MTYFF) is $39.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MTY Food Gr (MTYFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MTY Food Gr.

Q

When is MTY Food Gr (OTCPK:MTYFF) reporting earnings?

A

MTY Food Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MTY Food Gr (MTYFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MTY Food Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does MTY Food Gr (MTYFF) operate in?

A

MTY Food Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.