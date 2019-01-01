QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.67%
52 Wk
18.93 - 25.36
Mkt Cap
21.6B
Payout Ratio
13.73
Open
-
P/E
16.2
EPS
38.73
Shares
956.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 9:02AM
Mitsui Fudosan is one of the three big Japanese real estate companies, together with Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Realty. Although its traditional office district is Nihonbashi, it has developed large office projects across Tokyo, as well as London and New York City. Mitsui Fudosan derives a higher portion of its revenue and profits from retail leasing than Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Realty with an extensive portfolio of urban retail buildings, shopping malls, and outlet parks. It is in the process of expanding the latter two formats across Asia. Like Sumitomo Realty, it is active in condo development and residential real estate brokerage, and its Mitsui Home unit is a second-tier builder of detached houses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mitsui Fudosan Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsui Fudosan Co (MTSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co (OTCPK: MTSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsui Fudosan Co's (MTSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsui Fudosan Co.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsui Fudosan Co (MTSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsui Fudosan Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsui Fudosan Co (MTSFF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsui Fudosan Co (OTCPK: MTSFF) is $22.55 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:47:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsui Fudosan Co (MTSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui Fudosan Co.

Q

When is Mitsui Fudosan Co (OTCPK:MTSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsui Fudosan Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsui Fudosan Co (MTSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsui Fudosan Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsui Fudosan Co (MTSFF) operate in?

A

Mitsui Fudosan Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.