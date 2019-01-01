QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Meta Power International Inc is a management consultancy company that is engaged in providing program management and consulting leadership. It uses a systems-design approach in the mechanical, electrical and information disciplines.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Meta Power International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meta Power International (MTPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meta Power International (OTCEM: MTPR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meta Power International's (MTPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meta Power International.

Q

What is the target price for Meta Power International (MTPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meta Power International

Q

Current Stock Price for Meta Power International (MTPR)?

A

The stock price for Meta Power International (OTCEM: MTPR) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 13:40:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meta Power International (MTPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meta Power International.

Q

When is Meta Power International (OTCEM:MTPR) reporting earnings?

A

Meta Power International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meta Power International (MTPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meta Power International.

Q

What sector and industry does Meta Power International (MTPR) operate in?

A

Meta Power International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.