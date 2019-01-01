|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Medical Services (OTCEM: MSITF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Medical Services.
There is no analysis for Medical Services
The stock price for Medical Services (OTCEM: MSITF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:36:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Services.
Medical Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Medical Services.
Medical Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.