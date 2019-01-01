QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medical Services International Inc provides medical diagnostic services and dialysis for Anguilla and surrounding islands. The company offers dialysis for travellers, manufactures, under contract, a home test kit for HIV and Hep C and contracts to perform clinical studies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medical Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Services (MSITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Services (OTCEM: MSITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medical Services's (MSITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Services.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Services (MSITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Services (MSITF)?

A

The stock price for Medical Services (OTCEM: MSITF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:36:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medical Services (MSITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Services.

Q

When is Medical Services (OTCEM:MSITF) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Services (MSITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Services (MSITF) operate in?

A

Medical Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.