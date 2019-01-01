QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
MedSmart Group Inc is a men wellness center. It is a professional network of medical centers specializing in Anti-Aging Treatments that improve the overall health and quality-of-life of male patients in a comfortable, casual and discreet setting.

MedSmart Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedSmart Group (MSGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedSmart Group (OTCPK: MSGP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MedSmart Group's (MSGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MedSmart Group.

Q

What is the target price for MedSmart Group (MSGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MedSmart Group

Q

Current Stock Price for MedSmart Group (MSGP)?

A

The stock price for MedSmart Group (OTCPK: MSGP) is $0.58 last updated Today at 2:50:28 PM.

Q

Does MedSmart Group (MSGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedSmart Group.

Q

When is MedSmart Group (OTCPK:MSGP) reporting earnings?

A

MedSmart Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MedSmart Group (MSGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedSmart Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MedSmart Group (MSGP) operate in?

A

MedSmart Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.