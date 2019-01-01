|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Man Shing Agricultural (OTCEM: MSAH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Man Shing Agricultural.
There is no analysis for Man Shing Agricultural
The stock price for Man Shing Agricultural (OTCEM: MSAH) is $0.01 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 18:25:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Man Shing Agricultural.
Man Shing Agricultural does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Man Shing Agricultural.
Man Shing Agricultural is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.