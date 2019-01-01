MS&AD is Japan's second-biggest nonlife insurer, trailing industry leader Tokio Marine in the scale of global operations although not in Japan. Like Tokio Marine and Sompo, MS&AD has grown into a second-tier presence in the domestic life insurance market since life and non-life insurance were mutually deregulated in 1996. Overseas, it is less focused on the U.S. market than its two Japanese rivals and more focused on emerging Asia, but its acquisition of Lloyd's syndicate Amlin in 2017 has increased its exposure to the European and North American markets. MS&AD has historical business connections with the Mitsui and Sumitomo groups (the 'MS' in the company name) and has a long-term partnership with Toyota Motor that is advantageous in acquiring auto insurance customers.