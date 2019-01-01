Marizyme Inc is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, acute myocardial infarction, deep vein thrombosis and chronic wounds/burns with clinically tested and use of protease therapeutic platform. Its product and product candidates include DuraGraft, a one-time intraoperative vascular graft treatment for use in vascular and bypass surgeries that maintains endothelial function and structure, thereby reducing the incidence and complications of graft failure and improving clinical outcomes post bypass surgery.