Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Marizyme Inc is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, acute myocardial infarction, deep vein thrombosis and chronic wounds/burns with clinically tested and use of protease therapeutic platform. Its product and product candidates include DuraGraft, a one-time intraoperative vascular graft treatment for use in vascular and bypass surgeries that maintains endothelial function and structure, thereby reducing the incidence and complications of graft failure and improving clinical outcomes post bypass surgery.

Marizyme Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marizyme (MRZM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marizyme (OTCQB: MRZM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Marizyme's (MRZM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marizyme.

Q

What is the target price for Marizyme (MRZM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marizyme

Q

Current Stock Price for Marizyme (MRZM)?

A

The stock price for Marizyme (OTCQB: MRZM) is $1.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:19:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marizyme (MRZM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marizyme.

Q

When is Marizyme (OTCQB:MRZM) reporting earnings?

A

Marizyme does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marizyme (MRZM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marizyme.

Q

What sector and industry does Marizyme (MRZM) operate in?

A

Marizyme is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.