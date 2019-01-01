QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
151.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metrovacesa SA is a real estate company that focuses on the development and sale of residential property. Geographically, it operates primarily in Spain.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metrovacesa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metrovacesa (MRVCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metrovacesa (OTCGM: MRVCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metrovacesa's (MRVCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metrovacesa.

Q

What is the target price for Metrovacesa (MRVCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metrovacesa

Q

Current Stock Price for Metrovacesa (MRVCF)?

A

The stock price for Metrovacesa (OTCGM: MRVCF) is $7.0578 last updated Mon Sep 21 2020 15:58:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metrovacesa (MRVCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metrovacesa.

Q

When is Metrovacesa (OTCGM:MRVCF) reporting earnings?

A

Metrovacesa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metrovacesa (MRVCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metrovacesa.

Q

What sector and industry does Metrovacesa (MRVCF) operate in?

A

Metrovacesa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.