Range
0.65 - 0.66
Vol / Avg.
30.9K/23.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 1.08
Mkt Cap
96.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
147.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Meridian Mining UK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meridian Mining UK (MRRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meridian Mining UK (OTCQB: MRRDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meridian Mining UK's (MRRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meridian Mining UK.

Q

What is the target price for Meridian Mining UK (MRRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meridian Mining UK

Q

Current Stock Price for Meridian Mining UK (MRRDF)?

A

The stock price for Meridian Mining UK (OTCQB: MRRDF) is $0.6565 last updated Today at 5:11:34 PM.

Q

Does Meridian Mining UK (MRRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meridian Mining UK.

Q

When is Meridian Mining UK (OTCQB:MRRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Meridian Mining UK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meridian Mining UK (MRRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meridian Mining UK.

Q

What sector and industry does Meridian Mining UK (MRRDF) operate in?

A

Meridian Mining UK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.