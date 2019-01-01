QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.54/4.71%
52 Wk
10.11 - 12.49
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
71.43
Open
-
P/E
23.92
EPS
0.13
Shares
466.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 5:20AM
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the operation of the real estate investment trust. The main activity of the company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the "Core" and "Core-Plus" investment segments, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal. Its segments are based on the type of assets namely Office buildings, Net lease, Shopping centers, Logistics assets, and others. The company generates the maximum revenue from the Office buildings segment.

Merlin Properties SOCIMI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merlin Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merlin Properties SOCIMI (OTCPK: MRPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Merlin Properties SOCIMI's (MRPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merlin Properties SOCIMI.

Q

What is the target price for Merlin Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Merlin Properties SOCIMI (OTCPK: MRPRF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MRPRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Merlin Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF)?

A

The stock price for Merlin Properties SOCIMI (OTCPK: MRPRF) is $11.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:02:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Merlin Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merlin Properties SOCIMI.

Q

When is Merlin Properties SOCIMI (OTCPK:MRPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Merlin Properties SOCIMI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merlin Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merlin Properties SOCIMI.

Q

What sector and industry does Merlin Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF) operate in?

A

Merlin Properties SOCIMI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.