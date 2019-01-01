QQQ
Range
124.25 - 128.19
Vol / Avg.
4.5K/9.6K
Div / Yield
4.43/3.35%
52 Wk
110.61 - 157.02
Mkt Cap
48.8B
Payout Ratio
42.06
Open
124.25
P/E
16.69
EPS
0
Shares
383.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Macquarie Group began trading in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, obtained its bank licence in 1985, and listed in 1996. It's Australia's only sizable listed investment bank, now internationally diversified, operating in asset management, banking and wealth, risk and capital solutions, and advisory.

Macquarie Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macquarie Group (MQBKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macquarie Group (OTCPK: MQBKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Macquarie Group's (MQBKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macquarie Group.

Q

What is the target price for Macquarie Group (MQBKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macquarie Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Macquarie Group (MQBKY)?

A

The stock price for Macquarie Group (OTCPK: MQBKY) is $127.15 last updated Today at 4:58:46 PM.

Q

Does Macquarie Group (MQBKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 17, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MQBKY) reporting earnings?

A

Macquarie Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macquarie Group (MQBKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macquarie Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Macquarie Group (MQBKY) operate in?

A

Macquarie Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.