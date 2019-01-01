QQQ
Range
2.1 - 2.1
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.16/7.34%
52 Wk
1.8 - 2.3
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
54.32
Open
2.1
P/E
7.7
EPS
0.08
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Mapfre SA offers insurance and reinsurance policies in multiple countries. Premiums for motor vehicle insurance, life insurance, and homeowner's insurance comprise most of the company's revenue. Mapfre also provides health and other non-life insurance policies. More than half of the company's premiums come from Spain, the United States, and Brazil. Mapfre operates in more than 50 countries, including nearly all Central and South American countries. More than 10% of the company's revenue is investment income that the company earns by investing premiums.

Analyst Ratings

Mapfre Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mapfre (MPFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mapfre (OTCPK: MPFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mapfre's (MPFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mapfre.

Q

What is the target price for Mapfre (MPFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mapfre

Q

Current Stock Price for Mapfre (MPFRF)?

A

The stock price for Mapfre (OTCPK: MPFRF) is $2.1 last updated Today at 3:29:18 PM.

Q

Does Mapfre (MPFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mapfre.

Q

When is Mapfre (OTCPK:MPFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Mapfre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mapfre (MPFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mapfre.

Q

What sector and industry does Mapfre (MPFRF) operate in?

A

Mapfre is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.