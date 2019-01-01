|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mapfre (OTCPK: MPFRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mapfre.
There is no analysis for Mapfre
The stock price for Mapfre (OTCPK: MPFRF) is $2.1 last updated Today at 3:29:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mapfre.
Mapfre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mapfre.
Mapfre is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.