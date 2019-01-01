QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.03/2.20%
52 Wk
1.36 - 1.57
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
93.68
Open
-
P/E
19.33
EPS
0.01
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mapletree Commercial Trust is a commercial real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, development, and management of properties in Singapore. MCT invests in office and retail properties, including VivoCity, a mall in Singapore; the Mapletree Anson, an office building in Singapore's Central Business District; the Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront office building; and the PSA Building, mixed retail, and office property in Singapore's Alexandra Precinct. MCT's VivoCity shopping center encompasses the majority of the company's total real estate portfolio and total rental revenue stream. Food and beverage, fashion, and financial services tenants contribute over half of MCT's total income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mapletree Commercial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mapletree Commercial (MPCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mapletree Commercial (OTCPK: MPCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mapletree Commercial's (MPCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mapletree Commercial.

Q

What is the target price for Mapletree Commercial (MPCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mapletree Commercial

Q

Current Stock Price for Mapletree Commercial (MPCMF)?

A

The stock price for Mapletree Commercial (OTCPK: MPCMF) is $1.455 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:41:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mapletree Commercial (MPCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mapletree Commercial.

Q

When is Mapletree Commercial (OTCPK:MPCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Mapletree Commercial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mapletree Commercial (MPCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mapletree Commercial.

Q

What sector and industry does Mapletree Commercial (MPCMF) operate in?

A

Mapletree Commercial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.