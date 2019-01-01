Mapletree Commercial Trust is a commercial real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, development, and management of properties in Singapore. MCT invests in office and retail properties, including VivoCity, a mall in Singapore; the Mapletree Anson, an office building in Singapore's Central Business District; the Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront office building; and the PSA Building, mixed retail, and office property in Singapore's Alexandra Precinct. MCT's VivoCity shopping center encompasses the majority of the company's total real estate portfolio and total rental revenue stream. Food and beverage, fashion, and financial services tenants contribute over half of MCT's total income.