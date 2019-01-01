Micropac Industries Inc manufactures and distributes a range of hybrid microelectronic circuits, solid-state relays (SSRs), power controllers, and optoelectronic components and assemblies. Its products are used as components in a range of military, space, and industrial systems, including aircraft instrumentation and navigation systems, power supplies, electronic controls, computers, medical devices, and high-temperature products. The company's core technology is the packaging and interconnecting of multi-chip microelectronics modules. Other technologies include light-emitting, and light-sensitive materials and products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and silicon phototransistors used in the company's optoelectronic components and assemblies.