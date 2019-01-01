QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12 - 17.31
Mkt Cap
42.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.87
EPS
0.38
Shares
2.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Micropac Industries Inc manufactures and distributes a range of hybrid microelectronic circuits, solid-state relays (SSRs), power controllers, and optoelectronic components and assemblies. Its products are used as components in a range of military, space, and industrial systems, including aircraft instrumentation and navigation systems, power supplies, electronic controls, computers, medical devices, and high-temperature products. The company's core technology is the packaging and interconnecting of multi-chip microelectronics modules. Other technologies include light-emitting, and light-sensitive materials and products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and silicon phototransistors used in the company's optoelectronic components and assemblies.

Micropac Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micropac Industries (MPAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micropac Industries (OTCPK: MPAD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Micropac Industries's (MPAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Micropac Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Micropac Industries (MPAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Micropac Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Micropac Industries (MPAD)?

A

The stock price for Micropac Industries (OTCPK: MPAD) is $16.51 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:02:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Micropac Industries (MPAD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 12, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2013.

Q

When is Micropac Industries (OTCPK:MPAD) reporting earnings?

A

Micropac Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Micropac Industries (MPAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micropac Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Micropac Industries (MPAD) operate in?

A

Micropac Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.