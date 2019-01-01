QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mynaric AG operates in the communication equipment business sector. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products and projects and the provision of services in the field of laser technology, in particular in the aerospace, telematics, and satellite services sectors. It operates in two segments: Air and Space. The company's product portfolio consists of Optical ground stations, Air-to-ground terminals, Air-to-air terminals, Space terminals, and Custom products and subcomponents. Its applications consist of high altitude networks, remote eye, satellite constellations, earth observation satellites, and others.

Mynaric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mynaric (MOYFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mynaric (OTCPK: MOYFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mynaric's (MOYFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mynaric.

Q

What is the target price for Mynaric (MOYFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mynaric

Q

Current Stock Price for Mynaric (MOYFF)?

A

The stock price for Mynaric (OTCPK: MOYFF) is $43.85 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mynaric (MOYFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mynaric.

Q

When is Mynaric (OTCPK:MOYFF) reporting earnings?

A

Mynaric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mynaric (MOYFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mynaric.

Q

What sector and industry does Mynaric (MOYFF) operate in?

A

Mynaric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.