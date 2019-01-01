QQQ
Moncler is an Italian luxury outerwear brand founded in 1952. It is one of the leading players in luxury outerwear. Moncler is globally present, with 12% of revenue generated in Italy, 29% in EMEA excluding Italy, 16% in the Americas, and 43% in Asia. Most of the company's sales are direct-to-consumer, with over 75% generated through the own retail channel (219 stores globally) and the remainder through 1,400 wholesale doors. Around 80% of revenue is generated in the core outerwear segment, with the remainder in the accessory, knitwear, and footwear categories. We estimate Moncler to command around 8% of the luxury outerwear market globally, with higher market shares in Asia and lower in the U.S.

Moncler Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moncler (MONRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moncler (OTCPK: MONRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moncler's (MONRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Moncler.

Q

What is the target price for Moncler (MONRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moncler

Q

Current Stock Price for Moncler (MONRF)?

A

The stock price for Moncler (OTCPK: MONRF) is $62.825 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:54:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Moncler (MONRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moncler.

Q

When is Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF) reporting earnings?

A

Moncler does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moncler (MONRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moncler.

Q

What sector and industry does Moncler (MONRF) operate in?

A

Moncler is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.