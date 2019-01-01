Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA operates a series of ancillary plants and offsite facilities that make up its refinery business. Its operations can process crude oils of various characteristics and produce a full range of petroleum products, complying with myriad international specifications. It serves major petroleum marketing companies in Greece and internationally. Motor Oil Hellas' production ranges from light ends and gasoline to middle distillates, fuel, bitumen, and lubricants. The company is one of very few in its region that produces and packages lubricants. Its base oils and lubricants are approved by several prominent international organizations.