QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.23/1.47%
52 Wk
15.56 - 15.65
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.59
EPS
0.76
Shares
110.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA operates a series of ancillary plants and offsite facilities that make up its refinery business. Its operations can process crude oils of various characteristics and produce a full range of petroleum products, complying with myriad international specifications. It serves major petroleum marketing companies in Greece and internationally. Motor Oil Hellas' production ranges from light ends and gasoline to middle distillates, fuel, bitumen, and lubricants. The company is one of very few in its region that produces and packages lubricants. Its base oils and lubricants are approved by several prominent international organizations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Motor Oil (Hellas) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Motor Oil (Hellas) (MOHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) (OTCPK: MOHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Motor Oil (Hellas)'s (MOHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Motor Oil (Hellas).

Q

What is the target price for Motor Oil (Hellas) (MOHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Motor Oil (Hellas)

Q

Current Stock Price for Motor Oil (Hellas) (MOHCF)?

A

The stock price for Motor Oil (Hellas) (OTCPK: MOHCF) is $15.65 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 14:34:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Motor Oil (Hellas) (MOHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Motor Oil (Hellas).

Q

When is Motor Oil (Hellas) (OTCPK:MOHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Motor Oil (Hellas) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Motor Oil (Hellas) (MOHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Motor Oil (Hellas).

Q

What sector and industry does Motor Oil (Hellas) (MOHCF) operate in?

A

Motor Oil (Hellas) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.