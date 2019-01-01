Mongolian Mining Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, transportation, and sale of coal products in Mongolia. The company owns and operates the Ukhaa Khudag and the Baruun Naran open-pit coking coal mines located in the Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia. The company generates revenue from the sale of Washed hard-coking coal, Washed semi-soft coking coal, Washed thermal coal, and Raw thermal coal. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of Washed hard-coking coal. China accounts for the majority of the sale of its products.