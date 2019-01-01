QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
298.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
23.77
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Mongolian Mining Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, transportation, and sale of coal products in Mongolia. The company owns and operates the Ukhaa Khudag and the Baruun Naran open-pit coking coal mines located in the Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia. The company generates revenue from the sale of Washed hard-coking coal, Washed semi-soft coking coal, Washed thermal coal, and Raw thermal coal. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of Washed hard-coking coal. China accounts for the majority of the sale of its products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mongolian Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mongolian Mining (MOGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mongolian Mining (OTCPK: MOGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mongolian Mining's (MOGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mongolian Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Mongolian Mining (MOGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mongolian Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Mongolian Mining (MOGLF)?

A

The stock price for Mongolian Mining (OTCPK: MOGLF) is $0.29 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:33:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mongolian Mining (MOGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mongolian Mining.

Q

When is Mongolian Mining (OTCPK:MOGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Mongolian Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mongolian Mining (MOGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mongolian Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Mongolian Mining (MOGLF) operate in?

A

Mongolian Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.