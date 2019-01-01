Manganese X Energy Corp is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in North America. It is focused on supplying materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The company's project consists of Battery Hill which is located in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. Further it also holds various other properties such as Houlton Woodstock Manganese property, Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property and Lac Aux Bouleaux property.