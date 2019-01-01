QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc provides full-service financial banking services to individuals, partnerships, corporations and governmental agencies. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The bank generates commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi and Baldwin County in Alabama.

Merchants & Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merchants & Marine (MNMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merchants & Marine (OTCQX: MNMB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Merchants & Marine's (MNMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merchants & Marine.

Q

What is the target price for Merchants & Marine (MNMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Merchants & Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for Merchants & Marine (MNMB)?

A

The stock price for Merchants & Marine (OTCQX: MNMB) is $40 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:36:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Merchants & Marine (MNMB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Merchants & Marine (OTCQX:MNMB) reporting earnings?

A

Merchants & Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merchants & Marine (MNMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merchants & Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does Merchants & Marine (MNMB) operate in?

A

Merchants & Marine is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.