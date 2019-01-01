Mani, Inc. manufactures medical devices and dental instruments. It sells products in four categories: surgical instruments, ophthalmic instruments, suture needles, and dental instruments. Mani's surgical products include instruments such as staplers, vessel knives, and bone saws. Its ophthalmic instruments include a range of knives used during eye surgery and ophthalmic sutures. Mani's suture needles business includes a variety of taper point and cutting eyeless needles, which require suture attachment and sterilization by the customer, as well as stainless-steel eyed needles. The firm's dental instruments include endodontic instruments and accessories, root canal equipment, and finishing and polishing instruments.