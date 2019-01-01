QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
13.43
Shares
98.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mani, Inc. manufactures medical devices and dental instruments. It sells products in four categories: surgical instruments, ophthalmic instruments, suture needles, and dental instruments. Mani's surgical products include instruments such as staplers, vessel knives, and bone saws. Its ophthalmic instruments include a range of knives used during eye surgery and ophthalmic sutures. Mani's suture needles business includes a variety of taper point and cutting eyeless needles, which require suture attachment and sterilization by the customer, as well as stainless-steel eyed needles. The firm's dental instruments include endodontic instruments and accessories, root canal equipment, and finishing and polishing instruments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mani Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mani (MNICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mani (OTCPK: MNICF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mani's (MNICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mani.

Q

What is the target price for Mani (MNICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mani

Q

Current Stock Price for Mani (MNICF)?

A

The stock price for Mani (OTCPK: MNICF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mani (MNICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mani.

Q

When is Mani (OTCPK:MNICF) reporting earnings?

A

Mani does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mani (MNICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mani.

Q

What sector and industry does Mani (MNICF) operate in?

A

Mani is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.