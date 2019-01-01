QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Mundus Group Inc is a development stage company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mundus Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mundus Group (MNDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mundus Group (OTCPK: MNDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mundus Group's (MNDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mundus Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mundus Group (MNDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mundus Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Mundus Group (MNDP)?

A

The stock price for Mundus Group (OTCPK: MNDP) is $0.00474 last updated Today at 2:49:25 PM.

Q

Does Mundus Group (MNDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mundus Group.

Q

When is Mundus Group (OTCPK:MNDP) reporting earnings?

A

Mundus Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mundus Group (MNDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mundus Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mundus Group (MNDP) operate in?

A

Mundus Group is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.