QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
2.99/5.49%
52 Wk
37 - 66
Mkt Cap
15.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
277.7K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mills Music Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mills Music Trust (MMTRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mills Music Trust (OTCPK: MMTRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mills Music Trust's (MMTRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mills Music Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Mills Music Trust (MMTRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mills Music Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Mills Music Trust (MMTRS)?

A

The stock price for Mills Music Trust (OTCPK: MMTRS) is $54.45 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:49:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mills Music Trust (MMTRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Mills Music Trust (OTCPK:MMTRS) reporting earnings?

A

Mills Music Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mills Music Trust (MMTRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mills Music Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Mills Music Trust (MMTRS) operate in?

A

Mills Music Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.