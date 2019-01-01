QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
118K/716K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
19.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
96.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:36AM
Quad M Solutions Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of providing staffing services, back-office services including accounting, payroll and a full complement of HR benefits in its role as a Professional Employer Organization. Along with this, the company is also engaged in providing health plans and comprehensive benefits, insurance consulting services, re-insurance, employer retirement benefit services to small and medium-sized businesses. It generates revenue from staffing and business consulting services.

Analyst Ratings

Quad M Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quad M Solutions (MMMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quad M Solutions (OTCPK: MMMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quad M Solutions's (MMMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quad M Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Quad M Solutions (MMMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quad M Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Quad M Solutions (MMMM)?

A

The stock price for Quad M Solutions (OTCPK: MMMM) is $0.206 last updated Today at 4:29:35 PM.

Q

Does Quad M Solutions (MMMM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quad M Solutions.

Q

When is Quad M Solutions (OTCPK:MMMM) reporting earnings?

A

Quad M Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quad M Solutions (MMMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quad M Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Quad M Solutions (MMMM) operate in?

A

Quad M Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.