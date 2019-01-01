QQQ
Avenira Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the development of the Wonarah phosphate project in the Northern Territory and the acquisition of the Jundee South project in Western Australia. It generates revenue from the Wonarah phosphate project.

Avenira Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Avenira (MMMKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avenira (OTCPK: MMMKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avenira's (MMMKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avenira.

Q

What is the target price for Avenira (MMMKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avenira

Q

Current Stock Price for Avenira (MMMKF)?

A

The stock price for Avenira (OTCPK: MMMKF) is $0.009 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:44:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avenira (MMMKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avenira.

Q

When is Avenira (OTCPK:MMMKF) reporting earnings?

A

Avenira does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avenira (MMMKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avenira.

Q

What sector and industry does Avenira (MMMKF) operate in?

A

Avenira is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.