Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
71.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Metro Mining Ltd operates as an exploration and mining company. The company explores coal and bauxite. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine project located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York in Queensland and the Bundi project and the Columboola project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metro Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metro Mining (MMILF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metro Mining (OTCPK: MMILF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metro Mining's (MMILF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metro Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Metro Mining (MMILF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metro Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Metro Mining (MMILF)?

A

The stock price for Metro Mining (OTCPK: MMILF) is $0.024 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 13:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metro Mining (MMILF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metro Mining.

Q

When is Metro Mining (OTCPK:MMILF) reporting earnings?

A

Metro Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metro Mining (MMILF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metro Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Metro Mining (MMILF) operate in?

A

Metro Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.