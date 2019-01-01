Miramar Hotel & Investment Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in five segments: Property rental, which includes leasing of office and retail premises to generate rental income and to gain from the appreciation in properties values in the long term; Hotels & serviced apartments segment operates hotels and serviced apartments and provision of hotel management services; Food & beverage operation segment operates restaurants; Travel operation segment is engaged in the operation of travel agency services; and Others. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong and China, of which Hong Kong accounts for the majority of its revenue.