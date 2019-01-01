QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
0.06/3.96%
52 Wk
1.56 - 1.94
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
113.64
Open
-
P/E
27.66
EPS
0
Shares
691M
Outstanding
Miramar Hotel & Investment Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in five segments: Property rental, which includes leasing of office and retail premises to generate rental income and to gain from the appreciation in properties values in the long term; Hotels & serviced apartments segment operates hotels and serviced apartments and provision of hotel management services; Food & beverage operation segment operates restaurants; Travel operation segment is engaged in the operation of travel agency services; and Others. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong and China, of which Hong Kong accounts for the majority of its revenue.

Miramar Hotel & Inv Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (MMHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (OTCPK: MMHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Miramar Hotel & Inv Co's (MMHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Miramar Hotel & Inv Co.

Q

What is the target price for Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (MMHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Miramar Hotel & Inv Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (MMHTF)?

A

The stock price for Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (OTCPK: MMHTF) is $1.56 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:23:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (MMHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miramar Hotel & Inv Co.

Q

When is Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (OTCPK:MMHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Miramar Hotel & Inv Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (MMHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Miramar Hotel & Inv Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Miramar Hotel & Inv Co (MMHTF) operate in?

A

Miramar Hotel & Inv Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.