QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.19/10.28%
52 Wk
1.75 - 2.12
Mkt Cap
22.3B
Payout Ratio
121.1
Open
-
P/E
11.92
EPS
0.14
Shares
11.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Malayan Banking Bhd is a financial services group with a mostly regional presence in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Maybank provides a comprehensive range of financial services under three key reporting segments, including community financial services, global banking, and insurance and Takaful. The majority of its profit activities are in consumer, corporate, investment, transaction, retail, and business banking for mostly small and midsize enterprises. Much of Maybank's business model is leveraged to distribute banking products to its key target market of Islamic clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Malayan Banking Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malayan Banking (MLYNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malayan Banking (OTCPK: MLYNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malayan Banking's (MLYNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malayan Banking.

Q

What is the target price for Malayan Banking (MLYNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malayan Banking

Q

Current Stock Price for Malayan Banking (MLYNF)?

A

The stock price for Malayan Banking (OTCPK: MLYNF) is $1.88 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 18:44:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Malayan Banking (MLYNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malayan Banking.

Q

When is Malayan Banking (OTCPK:MLYNF) reporting earnings?

A

Malayan Banking does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malayan Banking (MLYNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malayan Banking.

Q

What sector and industry does Malayan Banking (MLYNF) operate in?

A

Malayan Banking is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.