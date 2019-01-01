QQQ
Range
0.28 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
28.9K/206.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.76
Mkt Cap
127.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
410.2M
Outstanding
Western Magnesium Corp is focused on being the low-cost producer and high-quality magnesium metal which is a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. It focuses on plant operations and magnesium production and continues to move towards the buildout of its pilot plant facility and the development of a full-scale commercial magnesium production facility. The company operates in the exploration and development of mineral property interests.

Western Magnesium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Magnesium (MLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Magnesium (OTCQB: MLYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Magnesium's (MLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Magnesium.

Q

What is the target price for Western Magnesium (MLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Magnesium

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Magnesium (MLYF)?

A

The stock price for Western Magnesium (OTCQB: MLYF) is $0.311 last updated Today at 4:13:30 PM.

Q

Does Western Magnesium (MLYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Magnesium.

Q

When is Western Magnesium (OTCQB:MLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Magnesium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Magnesium (MLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Magnesium.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Magnesium (MLYF) operate in?

A

Western Magnesium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.