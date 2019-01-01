QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
2.98/2.79%
52 Wk
106.85 - 117
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
67.69
Open
-
P/E
29.02
EPS
0.83
Shares
40.4M
Outstanding
Melexis NV is a Belgium-based company that manufactures and distributes integrated semiconductor devices for use in automotive electronics systems. Its devices have three core capabilities: sensing analog signals & converting for use in the digital world, powering interactions between systems to drive smarter, and communicating in wired & wireless modes between components. Its product portfolio includes Integrated circuits such as current sensors, latches & switches, optical sensors, embedded motor drivers, Fan & pump drivers, Pre-driver, led driver, switch controller, and others. The firm has operations in EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), and NALA (North and Latin America).

Melexis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Melexis (MLXSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Melexis (OTCPK: MLXSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Melexis's (MLXSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Melexis.

Q

What is the target price for Melexis (MLXSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Melexis

Q

Current Stock Price for Melexis (MLXSF)?

A

The stock price for Melexis (OTCPK: MLXSF) is $106.85 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:31:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Melexis (MLXSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melexis.

Q

When is Melexis (OTCPK:MLXSF) reporting earnings?

A

Melexis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Melexis (MLXSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Melexis.

Q

What sector and industry does Melexis (MLXSF) operate in?

A

Melexis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.