Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 2:32PM

Analyst Ratings

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (ARCA: MLPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF's (MLPX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)?

A

The stock price for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (ARCA: MLPX) is $37.87 last updated Today at 4:27:46 PM.

Q

Does Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2018.

Q

When is Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (ARCA:MLPX) reporting earnings?

A

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) operate in?

A

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.