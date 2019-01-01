QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd is a metallurgical engineering and construction group operating primarily in China. The segments through which business is conducted are Engineering contracting business, Property development business, Equipment Manufacturing business, Resource development business, and Other businesses. It generates a majority of revenues from the Engineering contracting business segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Metallurgical Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metallurgical Corp (MLLUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metallurgical Corp (OTCPK: MLLUY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metallurgical Corp's (MLLUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metallurgical Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Metallurgical Corp (MLLUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metallurgical Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Metallurgical Corp (MLLUY)?

A

The stock price for Metallurgical Corp (OTCPK: MLLUY) is $4.94 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 18:55:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metallurgical Corp (MLLUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metallurgical Corp.

Q

When is Metallurgical Corp (OTCPK:MLLUY) reporting earnings?

A

Metallurgical Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metallurgical Corp (MLLUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metallurgical Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Metallurgical Corp (MLLUY) operate in?

A

Metallurgical Corp is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.