Range
21.72 - 22.42
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/13.9K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.27%
52 Wk
18.8 - 25.68
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
70
Open
22.42
P/E
31.77
EPS
0.36
Shares
124M
Outstanding
Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer packaged meats company, originally from Canada. The company produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The firm also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. The company's main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell's Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

Maple Leaf Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK: MLFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maple Leaf Foods's (MLFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maple Leaf Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maple Leaf Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF)?

A

The stock price for Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK: MLFNF) is $22.2494 last updated Today at 4:06:38 PM.

Q

Does Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Maple Leaf Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maple Leaf Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) operate in?

A

Maple Leaf Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.