Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. is a software and engineering service provider offering machine tool builders. The company manufactures, sells and exports machines. It primarily offers numeric control (NC) electrical discharge machines, NC milling machines, milling machines, computer-aided design (CAD) computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems, and other products. Its product application is spread into various industries such as automotive, aerospace, general machining, medical and construction. The firm also engages in the business of equipment financing.