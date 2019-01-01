QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Murakami Corp manufactures and sells rear-view mirrors for automobiles and optical thin-film materials. The company offers rear-view mirror products, including hydrophilic clear mirrors, electro-chromic mirrors, aspheric mirrors, powerfold units, actuators, blind spot indicator mirrors, auto powerfold mirrors, exterior rear view mirrors with turn lamps and side cameras, projection lamps, and actuator units for electric vehicle inlet. It also provides opt-electronics solutions covering video equipment, such as dichronic mirrors and filters, UV cut and IR cut filters, bandpass filters, trimming filters, half mirrors for use in projectors, digital cameras. In addition, it offers various components, including projection mirror actuator units, navigation stands, and active spoiler controllers.

Murakami Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Murakami (MKMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Murakami (OTCPK: MKMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Murakami's (MKMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Murakami.

Q

What is the target price for Murakami (MKMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Murakami

Q

Current Stock Price for Murakami (MKMIF)?

A

The stock price for Murakami (OTCPK: MKMIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Murakami (MKMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Murakami.

Q

When is Murakami (OTCPK:MKMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Murakami does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Murakami (MKMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Murakami.

Q

What sector and industry does Murakami (MKMIF) operate in?

A

Murakami is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.