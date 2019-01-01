Murakami Corp manufactures and sells rear-view mirrors for automobiles and optical thin-film materials. The company offers rear-view mirror products, including hydrophilic clear mirrors, electro-chromic mirrors, aspheric mirrors, powerfold units, actuators, blind spot indicator mirrors, auto powerfold mirrors, exterior rear view mirrors with turn lamps and side cameras, projection lamps, and actuator units for electric vehicle inlet. It also provides opt-electronics solutions covering video equipment, such as dichronic mirrors and filters, UV cut and IR cut filters, bandpass filters, trimming filters, half mirrors for use in projectors, digital cameras. In addition, it offers various components, including projection mirror actuator units, navigation stands, and active spoiler controllers.