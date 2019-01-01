QQQ
Founded in 1915 as a sales and repair shop for motors in Nagoya, Japan, Makita is one of the largest power tool manufacturers in the world with a focus on professional users, such as contractors and manufacturing workers. Together with Hitachi Koki, Makita has dominant market share of over 70% in Japan, and is the second player after Robert Bosch in Europe. Japan, Europe, North America, Asia account for 18%, 41%, 16%, and 9% of its sales in fiscal 2017, respectively. Its Chinese factories supply around 70% of Makita's global production.

Makita Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Makita (MKEWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Makita (OTCPK: MKEWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Makita's (MKEWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Makita.

Q

What is the target price for Makita (MKEWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Makita

Q

Current Stock Price for Makita (MKEWF)?

A

The stock price for Makita (OTCPK: MKEWF) is $36.1 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Makita (MKEWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Makita.

Q

When is Makita (OTCPK:MKEWF) reporting earnings?

A

Makita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Makita (MKEWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Makita.

Q

What sector and industry does Makita (MKEWF) operate in?

A

Makita is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.