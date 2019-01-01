QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.33 - 2.05
Mkt Cap
58.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
41.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:43AM
Mauna Kea Technologies SA is a medical device corporation. It is engaged in designing, developing, and marketing an imaging platform used to view tissues at a cellular level, in real-time, during standard procedures. The firm operates in the business segment of Endomicroscopy. The group's technological platform is Cellvizio which helps physicians to detect early-stage pathologies more accurately and make therapeutic decisions. It generates revenue from the sales of Cellvizio products and accessories used for medical diagnostics, research, and related services. The company sells its products in France and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mauna Kea Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mauna Kea Technologies (MKEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mauna Kea Technologies (OTCEM: MKEAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mauna Kea Technologies's (MKEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mauna Kea Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Mauna Kea Technologies (MKEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mauna Kea Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Mauna Kea Technologies (MKEAF)?

A

The stock price for Mauna Kea Technologies (OTCEM: MKEAF) is $1.4 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 13:44:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mauna Kea Technologies (MKEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mauna Kea Technologies.

Q

When is Mauna Kea Technologies (OTCEM:MKEAF) reporting earnings?

A

Mauna Kea Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mauna Kea Technologies (MKEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mauna Kea Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Mauna Kea Technologies (MKEAF) operate in?

A

Mauna Kea Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.