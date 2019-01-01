Mauna Kea Technologies SA is a medical device corporation. It is engaged in designing, developing, and marketing an imaging platform used to view tissues at a cellular level, in real-time, during standard procedures. The firm operates in the business segment of Endomicroscopy. The group's technological platform is Cellvizio which helps physicians to detect early-stage pathologies more accurately and make therapeutic decisions. It generates revenue from the sales of Cellvizio products and accessories used for medical diagnostics, research, and related services. The company sells its products in France and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from America.