 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Majic Acquires 26% Stake In Bamboo Wellness
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
Majic Acquires 26% Stake In Bamboo Wellness
  • Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL) has closed the acquisition of a 26% equity stake in Bamboo Wellness Holdings Limited.
  • The transaction valued at $26 million is being funded partly by cash and new shares of Majic, providing a post-money valuation of Bamboo at $126 million.
  • Majic also holds an option to exercise the First Right of Refusal to increase the interest of Majic in Bamboo to 51% based upon the same terms.
  • Bamboo will continue to be led by CEO Vincent Kwo and its existing senior leadership team and continue to operate as a separate company.
  • Price Action: MJWL shares are trading lower by 3.86% at $0.080 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJWL)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com