Ultrack Systems Inc helps its clients locate, track and manage their assets using wireless and GPS based technologies. It provides an accurate and affordable means of tracking moving assets. Its compact trackers and easy to use tracking software allow us to monitor or track any asset virtually anywhere in the world. This kind of application results in improved security, productivity, and customer service. Customers can always monitor driver's routes and location. Each vehicle outfitted with a unit can be seen from virtual map platform and managing a fleet of 10 or a 1000 vehicles becomes easy, efficient and effortless. This tool is useful in determining the quality of driver behind the wheel and who is an asset or a liability to the company.