Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Ultrack Systems Inc helps its clients locate, track and manage their assets using wireless and GPS based technologies. It provides an accurate and affordable means of tracking moving assets. Its compact trackers and easy to use tracking software allow us to monitor or track any asset virtually anywhere in the world. This kind of application results in improved security, productivity, and customer service. Customers can always monitor driver's routes and location. Each vehicle outfitted with a unit can be seen from virtual map platform and managing a fleet of 10 or a 1000 vehicles becomes easy, efficient and effortless. This tool is useful in determining the quality of driver behind the wheel and who is an asset or a liability to the company.

Ultrack Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ultrack Systems (MJLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ultrack Systems (OTCPK: MJLB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ultrack Systems's (MJLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ultrack Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Ultrack Systems (MJLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ultrack Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Ultrack Systems (MJLB)?

A

The stock price for Ultrack Systems (OTCPK: MJLB) is $0.0315 last updated Today at 3:06:24 PM.

Q

Does Ultrack Systems (MJLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ultrack Systems.

Q

When is Ultrack Systems (OTCPK:MJLB) reporting earnings?

A

Ultrack Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ultrack Systems (MJLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ultrack Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Ultrack Systems (MJLB) operate in?

A

Ultrack Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.