MOJO Data Solutions Inc engages in the development of smartphone applications which enables consumers to interact with traditional media. The firm delivers multimedia mobile visual search and content delivery platforms on the handset with data processing and campaign management tools. It offers campaign management suite that include Mojo Tags, which allows consumers to connect with the digital content and experiences of brands through smartphones; Mojo Insights that offers solutions for managing mobile campaigns and connecting consumers to Internet content from traditional media; Mojo Tags App, a multimedia scanning application; and Mojo Touch solutions. The company also Mojo Beacons, which delivers in-store customer experiences.