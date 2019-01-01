QQQ
MOJO Data Solutions Inc engages in the development of smartphone applications which enables consumers to interact with traditional media. The firm delivers multimedia mobile visual search and content delivery platforms on the handset with data processing and campaign management tools. It offers campaign management suite that include Mojo Tags, which allows consumers to connect with the digital content and experiences of brands through smartphones; Mojo Insights that offers solutions for managing mobile campaigns and connecting consumers to Internet content from traditional media; Mojo Tags App, a multimedia scanning application; and Mojo Touch solutions. The company also Mojo Beacons, which delivers in-store customer experiences.

MOJO Data Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MOJO Data Solutions (MJDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MOJO Data Solutions (OTCPK: MJDS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MOJO Data Solutions's (MJDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MOJO Data Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for MOJO Data Solutions (MJDS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MOJO Data Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for MOJO Data Solutions (MJDS)?

A

The stock price for MOJO Data Solutions (OTCPK: MJDS) is $0.055 last updated Today at 3:56:36 PM.

Q

Does MOJO Data Solutions (MJDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MOJO Data Solutions.

Q

When is MOJO Data Solutions (OTCPK:MJDS) reporting earnings?

A

MOJO Data Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MOJO Data Solutions (MJDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MOJO Data Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does MOJO Data Solutions (MJDS) operate in?

A

MOJO Data Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.