Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.33/1.14%
52 Wk
29.15 - 54.8
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
31.44
Open
-
P/E
27.77
EPS
31.82
Shares
112.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Miura Co Ltd is a Japan based company engaged in production, sale, and maintenance of small once-through boilers, marine boilers, exhaust gas boilers, water treatment equipment, food processing equipment, sterilizers, and chemicals, environmental certification, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Miura Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Miura (MIURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Miura (OTCPK: MIURF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Miura's (MIURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Miura.

Q

What is the target price for Miura (MIURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Miura

Q

Current Stock Price for Miura (MIURF)?

A

The stock price for Miura (OTCPK: MIURF) is $29.154179 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:11:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Miura (MIURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miura.

Q

When is Miura (OTCPK:MIURF) reporting earnings?

A

Miura does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Miura (MIURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Miura.

Q

What sector and industry does Miura (MIURF) operate in?

A

Miura is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.