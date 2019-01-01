|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mint (OTCPK: MITJF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mint.
There is no analysis for Mint
The stock price for Mint (OTCPK: MITJF) is $0.05249 last updated Today at 3:22:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mint.
Mint does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mint.
Mint is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.