Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
102.7K/96.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
235.9M
Outstanding
The Mint Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a globally certified payments company focused on offering financial services to the unbanked salaried worker in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Group manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, and set-up and reporting of payroll cards. In addition, it also provides additional services to cardholders, including mobile airtime top-up and mobile payments.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mint Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mint (MITJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mint (OTCPK: MITJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mint's (MITJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mint.

Q

What is the target price for Mint (MITJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mint

Q

Current Stock Price for Mint (MITJF)?

A

The stock price for Mint (OTCPK: MITJF) is $0.05249 last updated Today at 3:22:16 PM.

Q

Does Mint (MITJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mint.

Q

When is Mint (OTCPK:MITJF) reporting earnings?

A

Mint does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mint (MITJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mint.

Q

What sector and industry does Mint (MITJF) operate in?

A

Mint is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.